Packers D/ST Not Recommended in Week 1 Against Vikings

Sep 11, 2026, 9:32 PM ET
The Green Bay Packers' defense and special teams unit will have to contend with a good Minnesota Vikings offense as the two teams match up at U.S. Bank Stadium for each team's season opener. With new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon replacing Jeff Hafley, who took the head coaching job in Miami, Gannon will have to play some games at the start of the season without Micah Parsons and his pass-rush. The Packers will switch to a 3-4 defense and they added new pieces like veterans Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin, as well as rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse, who will be a Week 1 starter opposite Keisean Nixon. The Packers have talent on defense, but we'll see if Gannon can get the most out of this group without Parsons for a number of games. Against the Vikings in Week 1, the Packers are not a recommended D/ST to slot into fantasy lineups.--Kevin TompkinsSource: RotoBaller