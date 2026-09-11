Nico Collins Is a Top-10 WR in Week 1
Nico Collins is lined up for a heavy workload in Week 1, and he's a great option to get in fantasy lineups against the Buffalo Bills. Collins has posted three straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, even though he has missed games each year. Last season, he racked up 1,117 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season as C.J. Stroud's top target. This year, Houston lost its second receiver, Jayden Higgins (knee), for the season to a preseason injury, and that could leave even more targets and opportunities for Collins. Stroud will be looking to bounce back after the rough end to last season, and if he's effective, he'll lean heavily on Collins. Against the Bills, Collins is a low-end WR1, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 7 WR in the PPR rankings for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller