Chuba Hubbard Cleared, a FLEX Option in Week 1 vs. the Bears
Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 1's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Hubbard practiced this week and was not listed on Carolina's injury report after dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-August. Backfield teammate Jonathon Brooks (groin) was also removed from the injury report as the Panthers will have both running backs available in Week 1. Hubbard rushed for 511 yards and one touchdown while catching 30 passes for 223 yards and three scores in 15 games last season. He is listed as the RB1 in Carolina's depth chart but will likely split touches with Brooks. The 27-year-old is RotoBaller's RB31 and is considered a FLEX option heading into Week 1 against a Bears defense that allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game last year. With the plus matchup, fantasy managers can start Hubbard as a FLEX in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller