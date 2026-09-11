Dalton Schultz Is a High-Risk Option in Week 1
Dalton Schultz could get enough work to be a deep-league starter this season with Jayden Higgins (knee) vacating targets due to his season-ending injury and Tank Dell (knee) on IR to start the season. However, Schultz has a very tough Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who were the best team in the NFL at limiting tight ends last year in PPR scoring. He did have 106 targets last year, and his strong rapport with C.J. Stroud could get him enough volume to overcome the tough matchup. However, Schultz is only RotoBaller's TE 19 this week in PPR formats, making him not the best option unless you're forced to look for emergency, last-minute help from the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller