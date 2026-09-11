Jaylin Noel Healthy for Week 1, Ready for a Bigger Role?
Jaylin Noel (hamstring/finger) is not on the injury report headed into his team's Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The third-round pick played all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, totaling 26 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Noel could be more involved this year after Jayden Higgins (knee) was lost for the season, but he has yet to lock in a role and remains a very high-risk play for Week 1. Even with Kayshon Boutte joining the mix on the outside, Noel could still be the primary option in the slot. Noel is RotoBaller's No. 83 WR for Week 1, so while he is worth a stash in dynasty or deep leagues due to his potential, he isn't a starter in hardly any formats against the Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller