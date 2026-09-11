Oscar Delp is Ruled Out for Week 1
Oscar Delp (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Detroit Lions. This doesn't come as a surprise, considering Delp hasn't been able to practice at all this week due to a nagging hamstring injury. The third-round rookie has been battling the issue since he sustained it in late August. His professional debut will have to wait at least one more week. Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant will handle the tight end duties during the season opener. Delp is worth a stash in dynasty leagues, but is unlikely to see much of the field while Johnson and Fant are healthy.
Source: neworleanssaints.com
Source: neworleanssaints.com