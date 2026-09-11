D'Andre Swift Poised for Strong Week 1 Showing

Sep 11, 2026, 10:39 PM ET
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift begins his 2026 campaign with an appearance against the hosting Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1. The seventh-year pro was unable to finish practice last week due to cramping, but he's ready to roll in a potentially juicy outing for the Bears' rushing attack. Carolina's defense was fairly sound a season ago in most aspects, although they could be had on the ground. Moreover, they were one of the best matchups for opposing running backs in fantasy - yielding the seventh-most points per game to the position (22.4). Despite Carolina bolstering its unit during the offseason and the fact that he'll likely split work with backfield mate Kyle Monangai
, Swift sits in a favorable position to continue capitalizing on the dearth of talent around him and the offensive genius that is head coach Ben Johnson. If quarterback Caleb Williams
remains on an upward trajectory, we could see yet another jump in production from the group as a whole. Swift lands as RotoBaller's RB14 in PPR leagues ahead of Sunday's contest.--Alex CiullaSource: ESPN