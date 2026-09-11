Ka'imi Fairbairn Is a Top-10 Kicker in Week 1
Ka'imi Fairbairn was one of the best fantasy kickers in the NFL last season, taking advantage of his team's red-zone struggles to kick plenty of field goals. He made 44 of his 48 field-goal attempts over 15 games and went a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points. He was excellent from long range as well, going 9-for-13 from over 50 yards. This offseason, Houston locked up the 32-year-old from Hawaii with a two-year, $13 million extension. While the offense hopes to be more efficient in the red zone this season, especially after adding David Montgomery, Fairbairn remains a very strong option at the position. In Week 1's home matchup against the Bills, Fairbairn is the No. 10 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings, and he's a solid, reliable start in almost all formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller