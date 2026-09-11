Rome Odunze Officially Questionable for Season Opener
Rome Odunze (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road opener against the Carolina Panthers. Odunze operated as a limited participant leading up to this weekend's contest after picking up a calf injury the week prior. It'd have been nice to see him upgrade to full at some point, but per the 24-year-old, he'll be able to suit up. Health aside, Odunze and the rest of Chicago's skill players are well-equipped to make massive fantasy impacts in 2026. As it stands, the only question left to shake out is which of Odunze, teammate Luther Burden III, and tight end Colston Loveland will separate themselves as the primary pass-catcher for third-year quarterback Caleb Williams. Either way, there should be fantasy value to mine from all three. If healthy, Odunze ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR30 for the weekend's matchup.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN