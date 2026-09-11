Texans D/ST In a Tough Matchup Week 1
Josh Allen and the Bills. Houston's defense was among the best in the league last year and has plenty of playmakers at every level. They added Reed Blankenship and Jadeveon Clowney to the rotation this year and should be able to stack up sacks and turnovers again this year. However, the matchup against Allen and the high-powered Bills' offense knocks them down from the must-start tier of defenses this week. In RotoBaller's rankings, the Texans D/ST is ranked No. 13, making them a fringe starting group in most leagues. If you drafted them highly, you can still use them in Week 1, but temper expectations based on the difficult matchup and look forward to dominant performances later in the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller