Luther Burden III Could See Bigger Role in Week 1
Luther Burden III is without an injury designation for his team's opening game against the hosting Carolina Panthers. Burden sustained a groin injury in early August that derailed his preseason, but he returned to practice ahead of Week 1 and did so at full capacity. The 22-year-old's late-2025 surge jettisoned him up draft boards this Summer, and rightfully so considering his talent and participation in an ascending, young offense. He'll get a Panthers squad to open the year that has made some improvements on the defensive side, but is by no means a scary matchup. More so, Burden could be in line for a heavier target share if fellow wideout Rome Odunze (calf) is hampered by a soft-tissue issue picked up last week. For now, fantasy managers can roll out the Missouri native as a high-upside WR3/flex, with the innate ability to break off a big play at a moment's notice. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR27 for the first week of play.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN