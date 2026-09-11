Dawson Knox Falls Down the Pecking Order in Buffalo
Dawson Knox continues to be a secondary option in the team's passing offense. The Buffalo pass-catching group is led by DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid, resulting in Knox falling down the pecking order. He was the overall TE28 in PPR leagues last year, and his ranking will likely fall even lower in 2026 now that Moore has been added to the team. His fantasy production also benefitted from Kincaid missing some games and playing a lower snap share even when healthy, which probably won't happen again in 2026. Knox would have some streaming appeal if Kincaid were to get hurt, but until then, he can be avoided in all redraft and most dynasty leagues. He ranks as the TE37 in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, who allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season.
Source: Buffalo Bills
Source: Buffalo Bills