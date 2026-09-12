Dylan Laube Off the Fantasy Radar Entirely
Dylan Laube is no longer worth rostering in fantasy football. There was a stretch where Laube had some appeal as a handcuff behind Ashton Jeanty, but he never ended up logging more than four touches in a single game last season. The New Hampshire product now has 10 career offensive touches and two career fumbles, which is not a good ratio, although it's worth noting that he has also earned plenty of returns on special teams. Laube opens the season as the No. 3 running back on the Raiders' roster, and it's hard to see him carving out any sort of offensive role behind Jeanty and up-and-coming rookie Mike Washington Jr. Both backs have generated plenty of buzz throughout the offseason, so they're both on the fantasy radar while Laube is essentially a non-factor. He can be dropped in most leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller