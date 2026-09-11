Chicago's D/ST Worthy of Consideration Versus Panthers

Sep 11, 2026, 11:26 PM ET
The Chicago Bears' D/ST is a recommended fantasy option for Week 1 when they take on the Carolina Panthers on the road. For what it's worth, the Bears' defense was one of the worst in terms of yards (fourth-most) and points (tenth-most) allowed per game in 2025. However, the unit also forced the league's most turnovers (33), while the team as a whole had the best differential (+22). This Sunday, they'll face an advantageous matchup against a Panthers offense that scored the sixth-fewest points per game last season (19). This matchup isn't without risk, as Chicago's weakness against the ground game aligns with Carolina's strength. Still, Bryce Young
's inconsistencies should leave the door open for an opportunistic Bears defense to make field-flipping plays. As it stands, the unit is a fringey top option, landing as RotoBaller's D/ST12 ahead of the favorable outing.--Alex CiullaSource: ESPN