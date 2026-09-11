Oscar Delp May Open the Year at Bottom of Depth Chart
Oscar Delp (hamstring) has modest draft capital as a Day 2 pick, but he may still open the season as the No. 3 option on the depth chart. Juwan Johnson is the undisputed starter at tight end, offering legitimate top-10 upside. Noah Fant is also a candidate to emerge ahead of Delp in the pecking order. While that's far less of a sure thing, it seems somewhat reasonable given Fant's experience as a productive tight end in the NFL. On the other hand, Delp is still just a rookie, and at the moment, he's having trouble even staying on the field. The Georgia product still has some low-end upside in dynasty leagues long-term, but he can be dropped to waivers in all redraft leagues at this point. His path to relevance in 2026 features plenty of obstacles.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller