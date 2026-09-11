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Ted Hurst III Could See Expanded Role in Week 1

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Sep 11, 2026, 11:02 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is set to make his professional debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The third-round pick might actually see a bigger role than expected in the season opener. Fellow wideout Jalen McMillan (groin) is currently considered questionable for Sunday's game. His absence could mean that Tez Johnson or Hurst moves into the starting unit. Between the two, Hurst might be the bigger threat after his impressive showing in camp. Recently, Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson praised Hurst for his work. The 22-year-old could make for a deep league dart throw if McMillan is unable to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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