Cairo Santos in Favorable Week 1 Spot
Cairo Santos presents as a strong fantasy asset when his team squares off with the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 1. The 34-year-old was solid for Chicago in 2025, connecting on 25-of-30 field goal tries and all 39 of his extra-point attempts. While Santos was nothing more than a middle-of-the-road option last year, he should be afforded plenty of opportunities to be impactful in this campaign. In addition to being tethered to an explosive, exciting offense, the playmakers throughout the defense led the league in takeaways with 33 a season ago. All in all, the veteran is primed to be a useful alternative in fantasy lineups for the duration of the season and can be trusted as a sound start to kick off the 2026 campaign. He's RotoBaller's K9 leading up to the team's first outing.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN