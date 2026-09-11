Kyle Monangai a Full Go for Opener Vs. Carolina
Kyle Monangai will head into this weekend's outing against the hosting Carolina Panthers, seemingly healthy after a full week of practice. The second-year back hyperextended his knee roughly a month ago. Considering there's been no update since his return on Monday, it feels safe to assume that Monangai will resume his role as a 1B/change-of-pace option behind incumbent starter D'Andre Swift. While the former's upside is capped for as long as he shares Chicago's backfield, he's one of the league's premier handcuffs. Monangai also has the talent to carve out standalone value on an aggressive offense. In Week 1, he'll get an excellent matchup in a Panthers' defensive front that was a bottom-half unit in rushing yards per game last year. Game script could be favorable if the Bears jump out to an early lead, but Monangai is otherwise a touchdown-dependent option in the early going. For now, he'll rank as the PPR RB42 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN