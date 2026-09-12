Ollie Gordon II Healthy for Week 1 But in an Uncertain Role
Ollie Gordon II (rib) was able to shed his non-contact jersey earlier this week and is not on the injury report for his team's Week 1 matchup against the Raiders. While the second-year running back will be available in that favorable matchup, the backfield rotation in Miami under new head coach Jeff Hafley is still a huge unknown. Star running back De'Von Achane will get plenty of work while Jaylen Wright is set to be the primary backup. Gordon brings a different, more physical running style than Wright or Achane, and the second-year back does have potential upside if he gets on the field. Hafley praised Gordon's all-around work early in training camp, and Gordon could mix in enough to be a FLEX play down the road. For Week 1, though, Gordon is only the No. 78 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, so he should be left on the bench or waiver wire until his role is more defined.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller