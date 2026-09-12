Spencer Shrader is an Overlooked Start in Week 1 with Potential Long-Term Value
Spencer Shrader won the preseason kicking competition against Blake Grupe and will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. During the preseason, Shrader went five-for-five in field goals, including two from at least 60 yards, which makes him incredibly valuable for fantasy managers. Shrader had his 2025 season cut short with an ACL and MCL tear in Week 5 and was replaced by Grupe for the rest of the season, but he was 13-for-14 in field goals and 14-for-14 in extra points before going down. Because of this injury, many managers drafting in 2026 may have forgotten how dominant he was in early 2025, averaging 13 points per game in the first four weeks. Lastly, this week's game against the Ravens has one of the week's highest over/under totals at 47.5, which should translate to plenty of kicking opportunities for Shrader. More importantly, the match is at home in the controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium, which gives Shrader a slight edge over kickers playing outdoors. Shrader appears fully recovered and is a viable starter for the Colts and for managers in 12-person or larger leagues with kickers.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN