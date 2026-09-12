Malik Willis Is a Solid Start in Two-QB Leagues
Malik Willis is ready to make his first start for his new team as the Dolphins kick off their first season under head coach Jeff Hafley with a road game in Las Vegas. Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason and will replace Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starter this season. Willis played with the Packers, where Hafley was Defensive Coordinator, for the last two seasons, and the offense is expected to rely heavily on his rushing ability in a ground-focused attack. Willis does have upside since he brings so much rushing potential, and he brings a very high ceiling in a favorable matchup against the Raiders' defense. In Week 1, Willis is the No. 19 QB in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a solid second QB in dual-quarterback leagues but a reach to start in most single-QB formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller