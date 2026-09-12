Stefon Diggs Projects as Flex Option in Week 1
Stefon Diggs is set to make his debut in the burgundy and gold in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old wideout spent one season in New England, where he recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets, playing only 55% of the snaps. Now another season removed from the torn ACL, Diggs has proven to be a favorite target for Jayden Daniels throughout training camp and will be a heavily featured piece of Washington's passing attack alongside Terry McLaurin. Diggs and the passing offense will be put to the test in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league last season. Diggs comes in as RotoBaller's WR43 in PPR leagues for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller