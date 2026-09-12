Jalen Coker Becomes a Strong FLEX Option in Week 1 Vs. the Bears
Jalen Coker will look to keep things going in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears after an impressive Wild Card round performance against the Rams last season. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' lone playoff game. Overall, he caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason and is expected to be a big part of Carolina's offense this season. Coker will look to stay hot and has a great matchup against a banged-up Chicago defense that allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. The Bears defense will also be down two starters in the secondary with safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon ruled out. He enters as RotoBaller's WR47 and ranks 93rd in our top 200 FLEX rankings. With the positive matchup and his strong connection with quarterback Bryce Young, Coker is a strong FLEX option heading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller