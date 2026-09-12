Jaylen Wright Set for a Primary Backup Role in Week 1
Jaylen Wright will open the season as the second running back on the team's depth chart behind fantasy star De'Von Achane. Achane is expected to carry a heavy load in the team's new-look, run-heavy attack this season, and Wright could rotate in as a change-of-pace option or when Achane gets a breather. Wright has flashed upside when he's gotten opportunities after the Dolphins drafted him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, but his workload in this new offense when Achane is healthy is very uncertain. Most of his value in dynasty leagues or deep leagues is as Achane's handcuff. Even in a favorable matchup against the Raiders, Wright is only the No. 58 RB in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller