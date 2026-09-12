De'Von Achane Set to Star in a Run-Heavy Offense
De'Von Achane is lined up for a massive workload as the Dolphins turn to Malik Willis as their starting quarterback and Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator. The team is expected to lean heavily on the run game, with Achane and Willis both getting plenty of chances to run the ball. Achane agreed to a four-year extension this past offseason worth $68 million after running for 1,350 rushing yards last season. He averaged an NFL-high 5.7 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns, and as the focus of the team's offense, he has both a high floor and a high ceiling since he should get so much volume. Achane is the No. 6 RB in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, and this favorable matchup against the Raiders should give us a better idea of what to expect from the Dolphins' new-look offense. With Achane featured in the middle of the action, he is a strong RB1 out of the gate this year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller