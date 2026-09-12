Xavier Legette Off the Injury Report, Deep-League FLEX Vs. the Bears
Xavier Legette (ankle) was not listed on the team's injury report and will suit up against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Legette injured his ankle during practice a few weeks ago but has been cleared and will be active for the regular season opener. The 25-year-old is set to be Carolina's WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker after catching 35 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Bears' secondary is banged up heading into Week 1 and will be without safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon. Chicago also allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last year, giving Legette a plus matchup for this week. Despite the positive matchup and game script (47.5 points over/under), Legette is an option in very deep leagues and is ranked WR90 in the latest RotoBaller rankings for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller