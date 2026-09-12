Greg Dulcich Is a Sleeper to Watch in Week 1
Greg Dulcich has the potential to develop into a top target in his team's passing game this season. With new QB Malik Willis expected to lead a run-heavy and conservative offense, Dulcich is expected to be the team's top pass-catching tight end. The team could also rotate rookies Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore, and Justin Joly in what could be an interesting timeshare to monitor. Dulcich had 26 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown while playing 10 games for the Dolphins last year. He's the lone veteran in the tight end room coming into the year, and even though he has the potential to fill a growing role, he's a very high-risk start in Week 1, despite a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Dulcich is the No. 30 TE in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so even though he has sleeper potential, it's best to see how the timeshare works out before using any of the Dolphins' tight ends for fantasy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller