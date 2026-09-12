Malik Washington Could Be In Position for a Larger Role
Malik Washington is his team's most proven option at wide receiver coming into the season, which will be the team's first year under new head coach Jeff Hafley and QB Malik Willis. The offense is expected to be very run-heavy, which could leave limited receiving production for anyone in the offense. Washington will be joined by rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, along with veteran Jalen Tolbert as the team's top receivers. Washington is coming off 46 catches for 317 receiving yards and three scores in addition to 110 rushing yards and another score last season. With Jaylen Waddle out of the picture, he could end up as the team's top receiver this season, but with a new QB and offense, his role is still very uncertain. He's RotoBaller's No. 71 WR in Week 1 despite a favorable matchup against the Raiders, so he's best left on the bench until his workload is clearer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller