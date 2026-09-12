Daniel Jones is a Possible Superflex Option in Week 1
Daniel Jones (Achilles) is set to take the field Sunday afternoon at home against the Baltimore Ravens for the first time since going down in Week 14 amidst a breakthrough season last year. He was QB13 in fantasy points per game through the first 13 weeks of the 2025 season and was a starter/streaming option for many fantasy managers prior to his injury. Jones' mobility in his first live NFL snap since his right Achilles tear will be a major item of interest in Week 1, but it is unclear how the new Ravens defense will apply pressure. Last year, the Ravens generated the fourth-lowest pressure rate (27.0%) on plays using a four-man pass rush, their lowest mark since 2017. According to Next Gen Stats, in 2025, Jones averaged 8.6 yards per attempt when facing a four-man pass rush through the first 13 weeks prior to suffering his season-ending injury, trailing only Drake Maye (8.9). However, newly acquired Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has aligned as the right edge on 94.2% of his snaps since 2021, projecting a matchup with Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann. In their lone prior meeting in Week 14 of 2023, Hendrickson generated seven pressures, including two sacks, across 21 pass-rushing matchups against Raimann, resulting in a 33.3% pressure rate, also according to Next Gen Stats. Admittedly, plenty has changed since that duel almost three years ago, but that potential pressure coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Jones' post-Achilles injury mobility is a concern for his overall fantasy value this week. Jones is Rotoballer's QB23 heading into Sunday, putting him on the edge of superflex consideration in 12-person or larger leagues for Week 1.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN