If Active, Darren Waller a Dart Throw in Week 1 Vs. the Bears
Darren Waller signed a one-year contract with the Panthers this offseason and is expected to be the team's starting tight end. Waller practiced all week and recently worked with the first-team offense, with the plan to play in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Waller is not on the injury report for Week 1, but continues to ramp up his conditioning after joining the team in mid-August. The 33-year-old caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for the Dolphins last season. He gives quarterback Bryce Young a red zone weapon, but the Bears were stingy against tight ends last year, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Waller ranks 31st in our tight end rankings and is mainly an option in deep-league TE premium leagues heading into Week 1. Even if Waller is active, he should be left on the bench and is a dart throw at best for the regular season opener.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller