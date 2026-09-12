Omarion Hampton Gets Dream Matchup to Begin Potential Breakout Season
Omarion Hampton will make his 2026 debut in Mike McDaniel's offense with a favorable home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The 23-year-old had an injury-riddled rookie campaign but finished as the RB12 in fantasy points per game (15.1) among running backs who played at least nine games, despite a shaky offensive line. McDaniel has been very fantasy-friendly with running backs and has produced a top-5 fantasy running back in each of the last three seasons, with four running backs averaging over 17 fantasy points per game. In Week 1, Hampton draws a Cardinals defense that allowed the sixth-most 20-plus yard carries, eighth-most rushing yards, ninth-most rushing touchdowns, and the 12th-most rushing yards per carry last season. He's RotoBaller's Half-PPR RB9 in a favorable matchup that could lead to a heavy workload if the Chargers get a healthy lead in the second half.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com