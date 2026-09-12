Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Sergio de Larrea has a real path to backup point guard minutes entering camp, though nothing has been declared. The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber reads Dallas' lack of an established veteran point guard addition as a sign of confidence in the rookie. The 20-year-old, taken No. 25 overall in June, sits behind Kyrie Irving (knee) alongside Marcus Sasser as one of the team's main traditional lead-guard options, while Cooper Flagg is also expected to handle creation. De Larrea's Summer League line showed the split: 8.0 points on poor shooting, but 8.8 assists per game, including a 14-assist night against Oklahoma City. Dusty May could still lean on Sasser, so De Larrea is more camp watch than draft target, but the passing gives him a path if Irving misses time.
Source: Noah Weber
Source: Noah Weber