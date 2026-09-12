Malik Nabers Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1, Remains a Game-Time Decision
Malik Nabers (knee) is medically cleared to play in Week 1 but remains a game-time decision, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reports that the Giants are "prepared for (Nabers) to play," but that the decision is ultimately "up to (Nabers) and how he feels." The 23-year-old is working his way back from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 4. Given the severity of the injury and the length of his absence, the thought is that both the team and player are taking a long-term view of his recovery rather than focusing on rushing him back out onto the field. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday Night Football, so fantasy managers may have to decide whether or not to leave Nabers in their lineups before knowing for sure if he will be active. If Nabers is unable to play, Giants wideouts Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr. could all be available on the waiver wire and would likely see increased workloads.
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler