Ladd McConkey Primed to Start His Season in the Right Direction
Ladd McConkey is set for a strong outing this Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old is coming off a sophomore slump season, as his receiving stats dipped after sharing targets with Keenan Allen. However, Allen is in Indianapolis this season, and McConkey will face a Cardinals defense that ranked top 10 in targets, catches, and total receiving yards in 2025, according to Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports. In addition, the Cardinals surrendered the sixth-most passing touchdowns and the 11th-highest completion percentage. McConkey is expected to reprise his role as the team's slot receiver for Mike McDaniel, who weaponized slot receivers during his tenure in Miami. He is RotoBaller's PPR WR17 in a favorable matchup and could end up as a WR1 in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com