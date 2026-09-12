Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Tony Bradley is on the New York Knicks' radar ahead of training camp, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The 28-year-old split last season between Indiana and Atlanta, averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 11.0 minutes across 41 games. New York has been without a traditional third center since Mitchell Robinson left for Boston and Ariel Hukporti signed with Philadelphia, leaving Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond as the main bigs on the depth chart. Bradley would not be a fantasy factor if signed, but he would give Mike Brown another body for camp and foul-trouble insurance behind Towns. The only fantasy ripple would be a slight hit to Drummond's spot-start appeal if New York adds another veteran center.
Source: Ian Begley
Source: Ian Begley