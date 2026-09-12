Jeremiyah Love A Risky Play In Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, the rookie is expected to play, though head coach Mike LaFleur described the situation as a game-time decision. Even if Love is active on Sunday, Tyler Allgeier is expected to be the busier of the two backs, as it would be unwise for Arizona to put the rookie's health in further jeopardy. Arizona is expected to be playing from behind, and the Chargers represent a difficult matchup for the Cardinals backfield. In 2025, Los Angeles allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs and had the fourth-lowest EPA per rush attempt. While benching a high-round draft pick is certainly frustrating for fantasy football managers, it may be prudent given the circumstances. As one of the later games on the docket in Week 1, those still on the fence should ready their backup plans now in case Love is scratched.
Source: Josh Weinfuss - ESPN
Source: Josh Weinfuss - ESPN