Tony Pollard a High-Floor Flex Option in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
Tony Pollard has been a consistent and durable rusher in recent years, recording at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,250 scrimmage yards in four consecutive seasons. Entering 2026, Pollard once again profiles as the lead back in Tennessee. He's scored just 10 touchdowns over his first 33 games with the Titans, but the team should field its best offense in recent memory in quarterback Cam Ward's second year as the starter. In Week 1, Pollard and the Titans will host the New York Jets. New York struggled to defend the run in 2025, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards (2,371) in the NFL. Given that neither team projects to have a particularly explosive passing game, Tennessee could choose to lean heavily on the run game and give Pollard plenty of work on Sunday. It's hard to bank on Pollard providing high-end production given the questions that remain in the Titans' overall offensive attack, but he profiles as a high-floor flex option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller