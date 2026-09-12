Jacoby Brissett Has Upside For Two-QB Leagues
Jacoby Brissett is returning to helm the team's offense after signing a one-year, $15.5 million contract in the offseason. Brissett succeeded Kyler Murray as Arizona's starting quarterback after Murray's season was ended by a severe foot sprain in Week 5. In 12 starts, Brissett threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and averaged 40.3 pass attempts per game. His production made him the QB7 measured by fantasy points per game. To kick off 2026, Brissett will face a challenging Chargers defense. With rookie running back Jeremiyah Love questionable and the Cardinals likely to be playing from behind, Arizona may be forced into a pass-heavy script. He will be a risky start in single-quarterback leagues but is a good play in two-QB or superflex leagues based on his potential volume.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com