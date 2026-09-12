Zach Edey Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
Zach Edey (ankle) appears on track for the start of the season after undergoing left ankle surgery in March, ESPN's Michael Wright reports. It was the second procedure on that ankle in nine months, and the recovery limited the 7-foot-3 big man to 11 games in 2025-26. The production was there when he was upright, as Edey averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while improving steadily down the stretch. With Memphis fully into a rebuild, his role is expected to grow alongside third overall pick Cameron Boozer, giving the Grizzlies one of the more physical frontcourts in the league. The offseason addition of Isaiah Stewart is worth monitoring as insurance, but if the ankle holds, Edey has a real path into the Most Improved Player conversation.
Source: Michael C. Wright
Source: Michael C. Wright