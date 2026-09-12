Wan'Dale Robinson a High-Floor PPR Flex Play in Week 1
Wan'Dale Robinson is entering his first season with the Tennessee Titans in 2026. The 25-year-old was paid by Tennessee after putting together a career year with the Giants in 2025, recording 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 140 targets across 16 games. In Week 1, the Titans will host the New York Jets. New York struggled to defend the pass in 2025, finishing as a bottom-10 unit in terms of yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5). Robinson may not see many chances down the field on Sunday, as the Titans' passing game has questions entering quarterback Cam Ward's second NFL season. Still, Robinson should see steady target volume as a safety blanket for Ward out of the slot. Fantasy managers should not expect high-end production from Robinson, but he profiles as a potential deep-league PPR flex option in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller