Marvin Harrison Jr. Falls To Flex Territory For 2026 Debut
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s injury-plagued 2025 season limited him to 12 games, which paved the way for Michael Wilson to erupt for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson's breakout was rewarded with a recent three-year, $75 million extension. The strong investment suggests Harrison has been bumped down a peg in Arizona's hierarchy of pass-catchers. Still, Harrison is a viable option in fantasy football for Week 1. Arizona is a nine-point underdog to the Chargers in their season opener, and running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is a game-time decision, which could mean the Cardinals opt for a pass-heavy attack. Brissett showed us last year that he was not shy about airing it out, averaging 40.3 pass attempts per game in 10 starts. If he follows suit in Week 1, there may be enough to go around for Harrison to pay off, albeit with a limited ceiling. Given the uncertainty around his role, Harrison should be seen as a WR3/flex option in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com