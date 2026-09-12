Aaron Rodgers a Risky Superflex Start in Week 1
Aaron Rodgers is set to begin his 22nd NFL season. Across 16 games with the Steelers in 2025, the 42-year-old completed 65.7% of his pass attempts for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In Week 1, Pittsburgh will host the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta fielded a mid-pack pass defense in 2025, finishing the year ranked 15th in the NFL in passing yards (3,773) and 20th in passing touchdowns (27) allowed. However, the Falcons are also set to start third-string quarterback Cooper Rush (back) against Pittsburgh on Sunday. As a result, the Steelers may choose to lean into a run-heavy attack in what projects to be an excellent matchup for their defense. Rodgers offers zero fantasy value as a rusher at this point in his career, so he needs a high volume of pass attempts to provide high-end fantasy production. In everything other than the deepest two-QB leagues, Rodgers profiles as a risky start for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller