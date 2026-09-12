Chiefs Defense Will Have Their Work Cut Out For Them In Week 1
Jaylen Waddle to the offense upgrades the Denver passing game by giving them a star receiver who has the ability to break off a big play at any time. The return of a healthy J.K. Dobbins also helps the Broncos' run game, giving them an explosive veteran out of the backfield. The Chiefs defense is also dealing with injuries, most notably Chamarri Conner being ruled out for Monday night. One positive note is that Andy Reid told the press star DT Chris Jones will suit up for the game. The combination of an improved Denver offense and a banged-up Kansas City defense makes them a shaky start this week. The Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in our RotoBaller Week 1 rankings, making them a low-end option. Fantasy managers may want to look for another defense to start this week.
Source: Harold R. Kuntz - Twitter
Source: Harold R. Kuntz - Twitter