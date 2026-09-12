Cooper Rush Battling Back Spasms, Still Expected to Play in Week 1
Cooper Rush (back) experienced back spasms on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. With Falcons quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) both ruled out for Week 1, Rush is in line to start the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Schefter reports that Atlanta still expects Rush to be active, but it appears he may not be fully healthy. A career backup, Rush threw for 303 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions across four games (two starts) with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. With a hobbled Rush under center, fantasy managers should downgrade expectations for Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. If Rush is unable to play, undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand would be the next man up for Atlanta.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter