Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) has been scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday against the division-rival Atlanta Braves due to stiffness in his left shoulder, according to Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Luzardo will avoid the injured list for now, and the Phillies are hoping to give him extra rest by pushing him back to next week. It does not appear to be a serious injury for the 28-year-old southpaw, but it is worth watching going into his next start, which is to be determined for now. Luzardo dealt with some stiffness in his shoulder in his last outing on Monday, which was a gem when he tossed a complete-game shutout with only two hits allowed, one walk, and 12 strikeouts against the Braves in a 1-0 win. If he is able to make his start next week, it will likely come against the division-rival Mets. Despite coming off an injury, Luzardo will be a must-start in fantasy leagues in that matchup in the fantasy postseason. Luzardo has been excellent in 2026 in his second year in Philly, going 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA (2.78 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with a career-high 221 strikeouts and 52 walks in 29 starts.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Lochlahn March
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Lochlahn March