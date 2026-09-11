Trey Yesavage to Throw Bullpen Session on Sunday
Trey Yesavage (knee) was able to throw a successful 30-pitch bullpen session on Thursday. Now, Yesavage will fly to Toronto and have another bullpen session on Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports. If everything goes well this weekend, Yesavage figures to be sent out on a rehab appearance next week. He appears to be making good progress after having meniscus surgery in August. The right-hander has a chance to return to the starting rotation before the end of the regular season. The Jays could use another option with multiple starting pitchers on the Injured List right now. Fantasy managers should continue to stash Yesavage for now.
Source: Mitch Bannon
Source: Mitch Bannon