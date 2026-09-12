Tucker Kraft Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Packers
Tucker Kraft have agreed to a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With Kraft's rookie contract set to expire after the 2026 season, the Packers were able to lock him in for four more years, with the contract now running through 2030. Rapoport reports that Kraft will average $19.66 million over the first three years, and the overall deal is a four-year contract worth $75 million, with a maximum value of $92 million. Kraft will receive a $26.5 million signing bonus. Kraft (knee) suffered a torn ACL last November, but is not on the injury report heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It is unclear if Kraft will be on any kind Of pitch count. Kraft ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 tight end for Week 1.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport