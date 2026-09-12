Amon-Ra St. Brown a Must-Start Wide Receiver in Week 1
Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL, recording three consecutive seasons with at least 115 catches, 1,250 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. Entering 2026, St. Brown once again profiles to be the lead target-earner in a Lions passing game that projects to be a dangerous unit. In Week 1, Detroit will host the New Orleans Saints. The Saints fielded an underrated pass defense in 2025, allowing the fifth-fewest total passing yards (3,336) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.8) in the NFL. However, the Lions' passing offense finished ranked third in total passing yards last season, and St. Brown projects as a strong bet to see 8-10 targets on Sunday. Heading into the season opener, St. Brown profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller