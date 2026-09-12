Michael Wilson Looking To Follow Breakout Season With Strong Start To 2026
Michael Wilson broke out in 2025, recording 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 targets. His efforts during Marvin Harrison's injury-related absences were recently rewarded with a three-year, $75 million contract extension. Such a substantial investment suggests a potential changing of the guard at the top of the depth chart, but that can't be taken for granted now that Harrison is healthy. We will get our first look at how the receiving work will be divided in Sunday's season opener against the Chargers. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) a game-time decision and Arizona a nine-point underdog, it is fair to assume the team will lean into the pass, in which case Wilson should see enough targets to be a viable fantasy option. Given the uncertainty of his role relative to Harrison, both receivers can be expected to eat into each other's work, making Wilson no more than a WR3 candidate in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com