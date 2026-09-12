Jacob Saylors Remains a Stash-Worthy Running Back in Week 1
Jacob Saylors appears poised to open the year as his team's RB2 behind superstar back Jahmyr Gibbs. Saylors appeared in 16 games for Detroit in 2025 but saw most of his action on special teams, recording just 11 rushing yards on two carries. However, with Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) on Injured Reserve, Saylors will likely be the one to spell Gibbs when he needs a breather early in the season. In Week 1, Saylors and the Lions will host the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were around league-average as a rush defense in 2025, ranking 19th in total rushing yards allowed (2,050). Still, while Saylors will likely see a few touches and some third-down snaps, he's unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload as long as Gibbs remains healthy. Saylors is worth rostering as a handcuff running back option, but fantasy managers should avoid starting him in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller